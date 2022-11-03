Sign-ups open for two annual pageants

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Two annual pageants are set to be held in mid-November, and they need contestants.

Bethel University says it is hosting the Miss Bethel University Volunteer and the Miss Carroll County Volunteer pageant on November 19.

Those looking to compete for Miss Bethel University will need to be at least 17 by November 19, and no older than 26 by December 31, the news release says.

The release says you will also need to be enrolled as a full-time student at the Bethel through the end of the spring 2023 semester, or have a degree from Bethel and currently pursuing a Master’s degree full-time through the University.

The release says that Miss Carroll County is open to all Tennessee residents.

Bethel says that those interested in competing need to apply before Tuesday, November 15.

The pageants are being held at the Dickey Fine Arts Building at 6 p.m. on the Bethel campus. It will have contests go through a private interview, and fitness and wellness, talent and eveningwear categories.

The pageant is a preliminary for the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship pageant.

“I loved representing my University on the Miss Tennessee Volunteer stage this past summer and meeting so many amazing women,” said Gracelyn Eaves, reigning Miss Bethel University Volunteer.

If you need more information about the pageant, registration, or for tickets, contact Leigh Carr, pageant

director and head coach of Bethel University cheerleading, at carrl@bethelu.edu.

