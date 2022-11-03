Voting rally held to encourage participation in election

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held an early voting rally.

The president of the Jackson-Madison County Chapter, Harrell Carter believes every vote will matter in the upcoming election.

“We still have too many people that are not exercising that right. Freedom is something that you have to fight for everyday. We encourage those with voting cards in their pockets to please vote. Today is the last day for early voting,” Carter said.

The rally was held at Food Rite, with many people in the community there to show their support to vote while enjoying some barbecue in the process.

“This really feels good. This gives us an incentive, and it might help somebody else that has not made up their mind to vote,” said Patricia Porter, the Assistant Secretary for the NAACP in Jackson-Madison County.

Carter says that the NAACP has been helping anyone who needs it for a long time.

“Our branch has been around for 100 years. One hundred years this year. We started in 1922. The actual paired organization started in 1909. It’s been over 100 years. We have been struggling for equality for all people,” Carter said.

Porter says that there is assistance available for anyone that is wanting to vote in the upcoming election.

“They can come down to the NAACP office, which is on the corner of Church and Lafayette in downtown Jackson. There’s material available there,” Porter said.

Thursday was the final day for early voting. You have one last chance to cast your ballot on Tuesday, November 8.

