Winter care packages distributed to senior citizens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians are taking steps to take care of senior citizens in the community.

Owner of Floral Cakes Bakery, Genevieve Dupree, along with several local businesses in Jackson, gave away care packages Thursday at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

Included in each package is nonperishable food, hand sanitizer, and a gift with a note from Union University students.

Each package is a week’s worth of food.

Dupree says in case an emergency occurs, senior citizens would have a safety net.

“At least one week worth of staples in the event that they became ill or we had bad weather,” Dupree said. “We wanted them to have something in their home to keep them from being hungry and aid them until other help came.”

Dupree says they had over 200 care packages to distribute, and over 20 backpacks for those in need that are walking.

The packages that are left will be distributed to senior citizens in east Jackson.

“We appreciate everyone that donated to our boxes, because one person could not do this. This is our second year and we want to keep this going,” Dupree said.

