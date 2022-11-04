88 Haywood High seniors achieve Ready Graduate status

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood High School’s Class of 2023 is already achieving great things, even before their graduation.

According to a news release, 88 seniors from the school earned their Ready Graduate status, making it the highest number of any senior class in Haywood High’s history.

The release says indicators of a Ready Graduate are:

score a 21 or higher on the ACT; or

complete four early postsecondary opportunities (EPSOs); or

complete two EPSOs + earn a department-promoted industry certification; or

complete 2 EPSOs + score a designated score of military readiness on the Armed Services

“A priority for Haywood High School is to offer students multiple pathways for post-secondary success.

Through our vast array of dual-enrollment, dual-credit, and Career/Technical courses, our students

are taking advantage of these opportunities. We are so proud of these Ready Graduates students,”

said HHS Assistant Principal Kelsey Nave.

