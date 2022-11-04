City of Jackson reveals plans for Recycling Convenience Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians could be one step closer to curbside recycling.

The City of Jackson is taking steps to go green, and residents may soon have a designated area to drop off their recycling.

“We are super excited to finally reveal our plans for our Recycling Convenience Center,” said City of Jackson Recycling Coordinator Robin Chance. “Right now we have bins in three locations in Jackson, and they are unsupervised, which allow for a lot of contamination. This new location is going to minimize that and will be supervised and will be here on Conalco.”

Chance says the City Council has to pass the convenience center in the second reading in December. Once that happens, construction will be approved to begin, and she says residents will be able to recycle these products.

“We’ll be accepting metals, cardboard, paper, but will be adding plastics one and two, so some of those things like drink bottles, water bottles,” Chance said.

For those that are unsure what products can be recycled, Chance says in the coming months, they will be helping educate the community on how to do that. And at the center, there will be attendants available to assist you.

“They will come in through a gate that we have,” Chance said. “They will come in a counter-clockwise motion to help with traffic. They will go to their correct bins that they want. If they have any questions or need any help with that, our attendants will be there, not to sort their items, they will need to be pre-sorted. However, they will be there if they have any questions.”

She says they hope to have the center up and ready by the beginning of 2023, and says with these changes, they hope to improve recycling in the City of Jackson.

“Provide a cost-effective, efficient ability for our community to be able to recycle. It is affordable, it is city-centered. Meaning that it is zoned in one area so that it is easy access for all of our community,” Chance said.

Along with recycling, Chance says during the month of November, they plan to continue keeping Jackson clean with litter pick up days and special trash events.

