Company says new low-cost prescription drug plan is a ‘game changer’

JACKSON, Tenn. — With medications and expenses growing more pricey, a physician created a company to help cut down on costs for a variety of prescription drugs.

Dr. Renee Dua is the founder of the company Renee. Renee has access to 500 of the most popular medications, providing an easier opportunity for clients to get the medications they need.

“We are saving a ton of money for them, a ton,” Dr. Dua said. “$25 a month for all of your generics is unheard of, right? And the fact that we deliver them to you, the fact that we’re thinking holistically about you by including a personal health assistant, I think is a game changer.”

The subscription includes the personal health assistant that sets reminders for medicine intake, helps schedule doctor appointments and more.

Insurance is also not required to be a part of this subscription.

Click here to learn more about Renee.

