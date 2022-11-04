Early Saturday Morning Heavy Rain & Weak Storms Coming

Friday Evening Forecast Update for November 4th:

An explosive storm system will approach this Mid South tonight and will move through West Tennessee early Saturday morning. Heavy rain showers and some gusty storms will be likely. Although our local severe weather threat is low, storms will still be possible. The line will cross the Mississippi River between 2-3 AM and move through Jackson between 4-6 AM. We will have the latest forecast details right here.

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

Friday night football weather looks to be shaping up terrific again across the entire region with temperatures lingering around 70°, but it will be a quite breezy at times. Friday night lows will be quite warm and only fall down to the low 60s°.

There is a line of late night storms that will move through and rain chances will be increasing into Saturday morning. We are not expecting anything to move into West Tennessee until after midnight and likely around 2-3am crossing the Mississippi River and closer to 4-6am through Jackson.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and some storm chances will return this weekend. The system will move through sometime early in the day on Saturday before clearing out into the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Saturday and low to mid 70s will return on Sunday. There will be increasing clouds as the weekend starts and rain looks to be showing up sometime overnight Friday and lingering around into the day on Saturday before moving out on Sunday. As of now the severe weather threat looks low but it will be something we will be keeping a close eye on overnight as some strong storms will be possible depending on how long these storms stay organized early Saturday morning. The greatest chance for severe weather will be areas to the west around the Mississippi River late Friday night.

The heaviest rain and greatest chance for thunderstorms will be early Saturday morning for all of the region. The line will approach the Jackson area between 4-6AM but should weaken late overnight as we get deeper into the morning. Some gusty winds will be possible with the line as it approaches Madison and Gibson counties.

By the time the sun comes up our severe weather threat will have wrapped up but some heavy rain, lightning and some increased winds will be still possible between 6-9AM as the line quickly tracks to the east.

If the system stalls out, we could get hit again Saturday afternoon/evening but that doesn’t seem to be the most likely scenario as of now. IF anyone showers do develop Saturday evening, they will be along the Tennessee River section of West Tennessee. We are still expecting it to be quite windy regardless of the storm threat for the first half of the day with sustained winds as highs as 25 MPH with non thunderstorm related gusts as highs as 40 MPH.

Saturday night lows will fall to the mid 40s behind the front but the cool down will be short lived as Sunday night lows will only drop down to around 60°. The winds will start out of the south this weekend before switching to the southwest before the front passes then turn to the northeast early next week behind the system. Most of the rain will move through during the morning hours on Saturday but a few lingering showers cannot be ruled out on Sunday, but overall, Sunday looks to be a pretty quiet and mostly dry day. Here is a look at total rain we can expected across West Tennessee on Saturday.

NEXT WEEK:

Although a few showers could return into the day on Monday, most of the next week looks to be dry until maybe Thursday night. Highs will stay in the 70s with some upper 70s or low 80s possible in the middle of the week. Mostly sunny skies will linger to start the week as well as some south and easterly winds. Overnight lows will stay up in the mid to upper 50s as it will be quite humid for November. There could be another chance for rain and storms late next week and will be keeping a close eye on that situation into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again early this weekend. There will also be more chances for severe weather as November is still part of our second severe weather season. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

