Educator of the Week: Robyn Hicks

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Robyn Hicks has been the librarian at Andrew Jackson Elementary School and loves connecting with all of the students, especially with the use of books.

“There is not one day that is the same. It is always keeping me on my toes, and I love developing the relationship with our students,” Hicks said.

Over the past two years, Hicks has received multiple grants that helped her transform the library into something magical for the students. She says with the help of her staff of course.

“I was able to transform it. I caught a lot of sales and got a lot of plants. And then a lot of teachers saw what I was doing, donated some things to the library,” Hicks said.

Hicks says her main goal is to find books that match with all of the students’ personalities and representation. She says this makes a big difference and allows you to really learn each and every student in the building.

“When the kids find books that they see themselves in, and they can relate to it, when they check the book back in they won’t stop talking about the book. Then I’m like, ‘Yes. I’ve done my job!'” Hicks said.

Sometimes, the library can be scary, but Hicks really wants to teach the students that the library is a wonderful place filled with information to keep you learning forever.

“They don’t use the library because they don’t know how, and they stay away. But if I can teach them how to search for information, and to look in the books, they will always be lifelong learners,” Hicks said.

Hicks is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.