3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend.

3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson (2)

3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson (3)



The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance.

Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event.

“When they come in we have the Vet Center Bus here, where they can sign in and get registered to do different things that they are entitled to. When they go through the door, we have VA reps there that are there to assist them with claims. We have the Tennessee State Veterans Home, we have Parkers Cross Cemetery so they can get pre-registration for the burial. We have home loans with Regions here, and other vendors,” said Reginald Sims, a Madison County Veteran Service Rep.

Madison County Mayor A.J. Massey stated that he supports our veterans.

“Veterans are tremendously important to me and this county. We have a network of veterans across our county that know each other,” Massey said. “We need to make sure that we serve those because we are standing on their shoulders. We are only here today, and have what we have today, because of their sacrifice, and time, and their families’ sacrifice.”

Massey is also grateful for our Veteran Services Department.

“I just want to applaud our Veteran Services Department for Madison County. It’s really elite. I hear from other counties how often veterans from surrounding counties actually come to Jackson and West Tennessee to get services here in our Madison County Veteran Services Department. They are top notch, excellent, and I get letters about once a month on how quality of a job they do. I’m very proud of them. We want to make sure they have what they need to continue to serve,” Massey said.

This was the third annual Veteran’s Outreach that the Jackson-Madison County Veterans Service has hosted.

For more local news stories, click here.