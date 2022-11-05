Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM

TODAY:

We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.

TOMORROW:

Expect mostly sunny conditions to remain for most of the day, but clouds and showers remain around sunset and continue overnight. Highs should reach the lower to mid 70’s with lows back in the 50’s overnight. By Monday morning, showers continue with a few storms possible as well along a stationary front. After these taper off in the afternoon, temperatures should reach back into the mid 70’s. Partly cloudy skies stick around overnight with lows in the mid 50’s.

THIS WEEK:

By Tuesday, temps are still in the mid to upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight, lows drop into the upper 50’s with a steady breeze. This continues Wednesday with upper 70’s for highs and lower 50’s for lows. Clouds will return to the area later in the afternoon, bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will also pick up into the upper single digits to lower teens. Thursday, another cold front is expected to enter the region. Ahead of this, we’ll deal with some very windy conditions and temperatures in the lower 70’s. Lows drop into the 40s with a few showers into early Friday morning. Showers should taper off Friday morning and clouds should recede. Highs only reach into the 60’s with wind speeds in the teens. This continues overnight with lows nearing freezing in the mid to lower 30’s.

You could see freezing temps arrive for multiple days next week with 50’s and 30’s averaging the forecast. Windy conditions last the rest of the weekend ahead with a little sunshine as well.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com