Elton John jumps into Roblox

UNDATED (AP) – Elton John has created his own world within Roblox, and he will host a concert within it. John says in a statement he’s seen the joy his sons have gotten out of Roblox, and the possibilities of interacting with fans are “mind-blowing.”

Roblox users will be able to complete challenges, answer trivia questions and have their avatars try on John’s clothes, including his feathered headdresses and his sequined Dodgers uniform.

John will hold a special concert experience on Nov. 17, with re-airings through Nov. 20.

