Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour.

On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson.



Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.

Governor Bill Lee stated that he is thankful for the support and happy that everyone came out Saturday morning to see him.

After Jackson, Govenor Lee continued the tour with stops in Huntingdon and Dyersburg.

“It’s really encouraging. Maria and I have traveled all over the state and have met the most remarkable people in the last four years. To be back out here today, in this community, with so

many folks coming out on a Saturday morning, it’s very encouraging to me. People care about their communities, they care about the future of Tennessee, and we care deeply about the folks. That’s why we are really happy to see them out here,” Governor Lee said.

Election day this year happens on November 8th.

