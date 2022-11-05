Salvation Army rings in the holidays with its 2022 Kettle Kick Off

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local organization hosts an exciting event for the community of Jackson.

On Saturday morning, the Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Kettle Campaign.







2021-2022 Youth of the Year, Alexis Holman tells us about the kettles and who they support.

“Today we are here at our 2022 Kettle Kickoff, and soon you will see kettles outside of our local stores. These kettles go to support the families in need in the Jackson community,” Holman said.

Despite the weather, the event had a great turnout with everyone in high spirits.

“It feels good. It’s definitely an indicator of what God is going to do here this season. We are excited about it. That’s what it’s all about. People just trusting that God is going to provide, and that it’s going to be a good season for everyone.” said Mark Cancia, Commanding Officer, Salvation Army of West Tennessee.

The kickoff had live grass band music, a testimony from those who benefitted from past campaigns, and there was also recognition given to local leaders.

“It’s an hour long event where we are just coming together to have a good time. Listen to music, eat donuts, and drink coffee. We’re gonna then go do the work,” Lt. Cancia said.

Lt. Cancia also stated that he is appreciative of everyone’s support for this cause.

“I thank the City of Jackson for their support and all of West Tennessee. The only way that we can be successful is through the support of people in our community. It’s community helping community to thrive,” Lt. Cancia said.

The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $200,000 to help the City of Jackson. The kettles will start being distributed on Monday, November 5, with the first one being at Hobby Lobby.

