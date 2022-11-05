Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause.

On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.





There were over 130 people in attendance at the walk to show their support.

There is a new suicide hotline that people can now call instead of calling 911. If anyone is struggling you can call 988 where a trained counselor will talk to you.

“We were concerned all night last night and all morning whether the weather would hold for us, but when people are dedicated to this cause with passion and to build community and

awareness it has been such a joy to share the success of the event with the attendance and the twenty thousand plus that we have raised,” said Darin Hollingsworth, Chair of Jackson Out of the Darkness Walk.

Today’s goal was to raise $10,000 and the event ended up surpassing their goal with a total $20,000.

To reach a wider audience, the organization will be changing the name to West Tennessee Out of the Darkness.

