Arnold Eugene Smith, Sr., age 83, resident of Moscow and husband of Shirley H. Smith, departed this life Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at his home.

Arnold was born September 28, 1939 in Moscow, the son of the late Earnest Smith and Flossy Holmes Smith. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow and a carpenter throughout his life. He was an avid coon hunter with his dog, Bo, and he enjoyed fishing and working crossword puzzles and Sudoku.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley H. Smith; his son, Arnold Smith, Jr. (Connie) of Moscow, TN; his sister, Jeraldean Wills of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, Jarrod Smith (Pam), Suzannah Shoaf (Hunter) and Madelynn Gardner (Dustin); and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Renita Gayle Smith who died in 1987 and two brothers, Clarence Smith and Harold Smith, both from Moscow.

Funeral Services for Mr. Smith will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow with Bro. David Parlow, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Moscow. A visitation for Mr. Smith will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jarrod Smith, Hunter Shoaf, Dustin Gardner, Rob Rhea, Mike Harris and Wayne Dowdy.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.