FHU Theatre presents “Matilda: The Musical” as part of Homecoming Week activities

HENDERSON, Tenn.–It’s Homecoming Week for Freed-Hardeman University and the school is hosting several homecoming activities.

One of the events will be the production of “Matilda.”

With a cast of more than 40 students, Freed-Hardeman University Theatre will present “Matilda: The Musical,” as its homecoming production this fall featuring young actors from the Chester County Youth Theater.

Director of the production, Becky Hartle, says this will be the first time holding a performance with an equal amount of college students and youth.

“My favorite part of actually this whole process is having the younger kids and the older kids bond together. They have really shown maturity and leadership and have been great examples to each other and it has been so refreshing to see such a positive energy around our production,” said Hartle.

The production will be held November 10 through 12 at Lloyd Auditorium at Freed-Hardeman University.

You can contact FHU to learn more on showtimes and ticket prices.