I-40 construction, repairs progress into Henderson County

JACKSON, Tenn. — I-40 construction progresses into Henderson County.

Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has updates on I-40 construction.

“We got some emergency asphalt repairs coming up,” Lawrence said. “Weather permitting, tomorrow morning we will begin working on I-40 eastbound around that mile marker 110. That will last all day from 8 a.m. to around 4 p.m.”

There will also be repairs on Wednesday.

“The following day on Wednesday, that closure will move eastward just a little, and will also close the I-40 ramp to get off of State Route 22.”

TDOT will also be doing another closure on Thursday.

“On the following day, we will be on the westbound side of I-40,” Lawrence said. “That will close the I-40 westbound to the State Route 22 ramp.”

Lawrence says drivers need to be prepared.

“You know, travelers should expect delays. They should plan ahead and look for an alternate route, especially during those ramp closure days on Wednesday and Thursday.”

