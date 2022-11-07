JPD: Smash and grab of local business brings out a large police presence to Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall

JACKSON, Tenn.–A large police presence was seen at a local mall.

Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening.

Several patrol cars were parked outside of the building, while some officers could be seen going inside.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News contacted the Jackson Police Department. A spokesperson tells us there was a ‘smash and grab’ at one of the business inside the mall, but there was no word on which business was affected.

