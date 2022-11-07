JSCC students undergo ‘mock disaster,’ receive active shooter preparation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local college students undergo a mock disaster.

On Monday, the nursing students of Jackson State Community College had the chance to go through a mock disaster to teach the students emergency preparedness.

The nursing students learned how to perform medical care in various environments and situations alongside local emergency agencies.

Scenarios in previous years have included explosions, tornado aftermath, active shooters, and more.

Professor Cassie Revelle is grateful that her students get this opportunity and learning experience.

“I really like it, because it shows that we matter,” Revelle said. “You know being a community college it’s a different student. We are all walks, all ages, you know, than that standard four-year university. To show that they care this much about us that they are looking forward to coming and working with us. It’s a blessing.”

This year’s theme had an active shooter scenario taking place at the softball field, with fifteen mock casualties and a total of thirty students involved.

