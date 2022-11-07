Sarah A. Thompson Cannon, age 82, resident of Somerville and wife of the late Grady Cannon, departed this life Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at her home.

Sarah was born July 21, 1940 in Somerville, the daughter of the late John Thompson and Ora Lee Perrigo Cannon. She was employed at Somerville Manufacturing as a seamstress for many years before her retirement. Sarah enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Cannon is survived by her two sons, David Cannon and John Cannon (Penny); three sisters, Martha, Mary and Pauline; seven grandchildren, James David Cannon (Jackie), Kristina Cannon (Nick), Robert Keeney, Melissa Kitchens (Coy), Amberly Forrester, Andrea Fry (Kacey) and Adrianne Forrester; 22 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Cannon who died September 13, 2005; her parents, John and Ora Thompson; three sisters, Claira, Betty and Mable; and five brothers, Danny, Bobby, Tommy, Toby and Jody.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Cannon will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15 Community of Fayette County. A visitation for Mrs. Cannon will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be John Hurdle, Larry Wayne Cannon, Robert Keeney, Nathan Burns, Gabe Hurdle and David Adair. Honorary pallbearers will include Nick Milhorn.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.