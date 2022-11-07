Veterans honored at celebration hosted by local Rotary Club, Lions Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club and the Lions Club united Monday to honor veterans for Veterans Day this Friday.











The luncheon started with a performance from the Thelma Barker Elementary School’s choir.

They performed songs such as “The Star Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.”

Afterwards, they enjoyed a speech from their guest speaker, Leanna Braddock, about the importance of veterans and Veterans Day.

“None of us in the military business do this on our own, we are all grateful to those who came before us,” Braddock said.

There are currently 94,000 veterans in West Tennessee, with 6,000 in Madison County alone.

Braddock says she was a Navy kid, wife, Naval officer, and now Navy mom, and passionately spoke about the many ways we can serve those veterans in our communities.

The Jackson Old Hickory Rotary club also presented a $500 check to the West Tennessee Veterans Association.

