Warm & Mostly Sunny Mid Week, Major Cold Spell Coming this Weekend!

Monday Night Forecast Update

Monday Night Forecast Update for November 7th:

The light showers lingering across the Mid South will clear out this evening and mostly sunny skies will be on the way for the middle of the week. The weather looks great for voting on Tuesday but a major cold front is on the way Friday. Lows will be dropping below freezing this weekend in West Tennessee. There is also a likely new hurricane (Nicole) that will be making landfall in Florida later this week that will try to bring some rain our way but will probably be cut off by the late week cold front. We will let you know just how cold things are going to get this weekend coming up here.

LATEST ON TROPICAL SYSTEM NICOLE:

As of 7 p.m. EST, Subtropical Storm Nicole was located about 425 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and about 575 miles east of West Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm was moving northwest at 8 mph, but it’s expected to slow down its forward speed and begin a west to west-southwest push from Tuesday to Thursday.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies will stick around for most of the night and the light showers will move out early tonight as well. We could see some patchy for some developing later tonight if the skies clear out. We are expecting calm winds and high humidity tonight along a stalled out front being pushed slowly to the north. Lows tonight will only drop down to the upper 50s.

ELECTION DAY/TUESDAY:

Tuesday the weather looks fantastic for voting all across West Tennessee. Highs will reach the mid 70s by the afternoon and mostly sunny skies will hang around for the majority of the day. The winds will be light and vary in direction but come out of the east for most of the day. Tuesday night lows will remain pleasant and fall down to the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another nice day is on tap for Wednesday with highs reaching the mid 70s again across all of West Tennessee. Like Tuesday we should see plenty of sunshine and a light breeze out of the southeast. It will remain a bit humid for November standards early in the day but some drier air may try to sneak in overnight allowing temperatures to dip back into the upper 40s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

We might be a few degrees cooler on Thursday with highs sill reaching the low 70s. Sunny skies will linger during the day as the humidity will be a little lower limiting the amount of afternoon clouds that could develop. Thursday night lows will remain mild and fall down to around 50° by Friday morning. The winds on Thursday will remain light and out of the south for one more day before the next cold front targets the Mid South on Friday bringing brisk northwest winds with it.

FRIDAY:

The timing of the cold front on Friday will determine if highs will fall short of 70° or not even climb out of the 50s. The later in the day the front shows up the warmer temperatures will reach in the afternoon. We are expecting cooler weather to move in Friday night and the front probably will show up in time to impact the Friday night football playoffs across West Tennessee. It is going to be close either way and it something you should monitor during the week if you plan on attending any games on Friday. We think the front is going to be a mostly dry front and not bring any thunderstorms or heavy rain showers to the region. We will likely see a brief increase in clouds as the system moves through and a very brief light shower cannot be ruled out, but do not count on much for rain if any at all through the weekend this week. Friday night lows will drop down to the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going bring in possibly the coldest weather we have seen so far this fall. Lows will drop below freezing for both Saturday and Sunday nights and some upper teens or low 20s cannot be ruled out as of now. The current forecast has lows dropping into the mid 20s both nights this weekend. The high temperatures will not be any better and only reaching the mid to maybe upper 40s for both days. We should see mostly sunny skies this weekend but a northwest breeze on top of the cold weather will make for a very chilly weekend for all of us. Be sure to remember the 4 p’s again this weekend as people, pipes, pets and plants will all be impacted from the weekend cold. Cold weather is expected to continue into the beginning of next week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and another cold spell is on the way this weekend. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast but it is something we are watching early next week. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. There also appears to be another hurricane developing later this weekend east of Florida that may try to move into the Gulf of Mexico as well so we are watching that closely too. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

