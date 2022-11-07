What can you buy in the Hub City with $1B?

JACKSON, Tenn.–On November 7, the largest Powerball drawing was at a whopping 1.9 billion dollars however, due to technical issues, those numbers were not announced. With this record breaking jackpot, the winner, can buy just about anything they can imagine luxury cars, designer clothes, and multiple multi-million dollar homes.

“With that kind of money you can get anything you want but here in Jackson a $2 million house is going to get you truly an estate, in a gated neighborhood with your own private lake a two thousand dollar wine cellar, eight bathrooms,” says Jim Norton, realtor for Conner Real estate.

If you’re the lucky winner of the Powerball not only could you get eight bathrooms in your home, but also a home theater, pool with jets, a gym, an office, and much much more

“Because we’re located in an area that the home prices are so reasonable compared to other areas, this in Miami would be a ten million dollar home easy,” Norton says.

This home also has a five car garage and if you become a millionaire you’ll have plenty of space for your luxurious rides.

“The most expensive car that anybody can buy is a Bugatti but we can’t really get that, we offer a high range of vehicles we offer Rolls Royce, to Bentley to Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin and Porsche,” says David Thompson.

Most high range cars are more than $300,000 but if you win big $300,000 seem small, but we asked if someone did win the lottery what car should they buy.

“A Nissan Armada, because you’re going to save the rest of your money to go buy other things, home land, that kind of stuff, buy cheap,” says Thompson.