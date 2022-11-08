Chris Todd secures seat in state House of Representatives

JACKSON, Tenn. — The race for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 73 has ended.

Republican nominee Chris Todd has secured the seat of District 73.

Todd has served two previous terms for a total of four years. Todd says he’s excited for the next year and hopes to continue leading the people of Madison County in the right direction.

“One of the greatest honors of my life is to represent Madison County in this particular office. To be in Nashville, to be here in the district, and do the work they expect me to do on behalf of them again to protect their freedoms and their liberties. That’s the first and foremost priority and I want to continue to do that,” Todd said.

Todd would like to thank his opponent Erica Coleman for a nice race and says it was an honor to get to know her.

Todd says he plans to continue protecting freedoms and liberties and also to continue protecting Constitutional rights of the people of Madison County.

