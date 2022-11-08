District 25 Senator Ed Jackson wins reelection

JACKSON, Tenn. — The race for the Tennessee Senate District 25 has now ended.

Republican nominee Ed Jackson has secured the seat for the District 25 once again.

Jackson has served two previous terms, serving the people of Jackson for a total of eight years.

Jackson says he’s very proud and honored to continue serving the state of West Tennessee and his seven counties.

“I’m honored, very honored, to be able to represent all seven counties in the State of Tennessee,” Jackson said. “Western Tennessee and one in Middle Tennessee. It’s a huge honor of mine to be able to make life better for them in the state.”

Jackson says he enjoyed spending time campaigning and getting to meet new people, and he’s excited to serve this next term.

