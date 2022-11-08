FHU students elect Homecoming royalty

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university continues Homecoming festivities with its Homecoming Court nominees.

Tuesday, Freed-Hardeman University announced the Homecoming Court for this Saturday.

Included in the court were four freshman, a sophomore, and a junior nominee.

There were also three senior nominees each for FHU King and Queen.

Senior nominee Kayley Wadlington says she’s grateful to her peers for the nomination.

“I feel really honored that my peers thought I was worthy of that, and I have absolutely loved my time at Freed-Hardeman and I love this school,” Wadlington said. “It is genuinely a huge honor to get to represent it.”

The FHU Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned this Saturday during halftime of the women’s football game.

Those nominated include:

Morgan Perkins

Brooke Roberts

Kayley Wadlington

Nathan Brown

John Sadler

Ethan Buckner

Sara Browning

Addie Everson

Omar Shifris

Lily Robinett

Mattie Barkley

Keegan Maguffee

Sam Elrod

Kate Boyd

Jacy Haislip

Luke Wamble

Jack Zondervan

Grady McCall

Click here for more details on FHU’s Homecoming activities.

For more news in the Henderson area, click here.