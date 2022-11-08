Jackson Chamber hosts annual celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber of Commerce held their annual award celebration on Tuesday, which aims to promote local businesses with various awards across a wide spectrum of achievements.

“Each year we do an annual celebration. So this was the 2022 annual celebration, and we recognize businesses, and we recognize volunteers, and we talk about the successes that have occurred already in 2022. So that’s what today’s event was,” said Kyle Spurgeon, the President of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

The theme of the ceremony was football. At the ceremony, not only were awards presented, but they held various football-related games, presented door prizes, and had food available.

Some of the businesses were awarded for best small business, best large business, best emerging business, and more. Genevieve Dupree’s local business, Floral Cakes, won best emerging business.

“I am here today to support the Jackson Chamber because I am an ambassador for the Chamber, and it was very unexpected for me to actually win an award. It is very honorable that they would simply think of me,” Dupree said.

Among awards given out to businesses, a few awards also went out to Chamber members.

Pat Ross was awarded the Shirley Jones Ambassador of the Year award. Ambassadors, or “Redcoats,” are people that attend ribbon cuttings, remodels, and expansions for businesses that are part of the Chamber of Commerce.

Jones was a revered ambassador, and Ross spoke about how honored she was to receive the award in her honor.

“Shirley Jones was an icon in this community. She was what we called the Mama of the Redcoats. So we all called her Mama, and it’s just an honor to be recognized under her name,” Ross said.

The event was a success and the Jackson Chamber looks forward to hosting the annual celebration next year.

