JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall.

Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m.

JPD later says that there was a “report of subjects” going into the store and using hammers to break display cases and they also stole “unknown quantity of merchandise.”

Anyone with information that could help the department should call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

