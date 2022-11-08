Shiloh Visitor Center to close for construction of new exhibits

SHILOH, Tenn. — The Shiloh Battlefield Visitor Center will close for an extended period as new exhibits are installed.

Construction is set to begin Monday, November 28, throughout the entire 87-year-old building.

No re-opening date has been scheduled at this time, however Superintendent Allen Etheridge says the project is expected to take several months to complete.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to upgrade the current exhibits which are around 35-years old,” states Etheridge, “but, understand that this work will necessarily alter our daily operations.”

During the construction period, a temporary visitor contact station will be set up outside of the building. A release states it will be manned by rangers to assist visitors, and restroom facilities will still be available in the main parking and picnic area.

The park grounds will remain open from dawn until dusk as usual, and the park bookstore will be open winter hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The bookstore, as well as the visitor contact station, will close Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information and updates about the park, click here or call (731) 689-5696.

