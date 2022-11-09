Doctor talks about handle pet pain

JACKSON, Tenn. — Animals suffer from pain just like people do, and just like us, it affects their daily lives as well as their social and emotional well-being.

So how do we know when our pets are in pain and how severe it is?

Our furry friends tell us that they are in pain by changing their behaviors and how they interact with their humans.

Experts say it’s best to have empathy for our pets and to learn their behavioral signs.

“Pain is pain across all species, and they hurt in the same way we hurt. Just because they’re hiding it doesn’t mean its not painful and stressful,” said Dr. Joyce Login, the Medical Lead for Feline at Zoetis.

Some common signs of pet pain are difficulty going up or down stairs, and reluctance to walk, play or jump.

