Donations being accepted for Coats of Hope

Tristyn Stoop,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Donations are being accepted for this year’s Coats of Hope.

Donations are being taken at several locations:

  • Cornerstone Church of God at 804 Lake Road in Dyersburg
  • Junction Church of God at 62 Richwood Road in Finley
  • Coby Jo’s Diner at 1695 Forrest Street in Dyersburg
  • The Salon at 104 North Main Avenue in Dyersburg
  • Dyersburg Church of God at 1014 Phillips Street in Dyersburg
  • Unique Nails at 1619 640 TN-3 in Dyersburg

They are accepting new or gently used winter clothes until the end of November.

