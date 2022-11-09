Donations being accepted for Coats of Hope
JACKSON, Tenn. — Donations are being accepted for this year’s Coats of Hope.
Donations are being taken at several locations:
- Cornerstone Church of God at 804 Lake Road in Dyersburg
- Junction Church of God at 62 Richwood Road in Finley
- Coby Jo’s Diner at 1695 Forrest Street in Dyersburg
- The Salon at 104 North Main Avenue in Dyersburg
- Dyersburg Church of God at 1014 Phillips Street in Dyersburg
- Unique Nails at 1619 640 TN-3 in Dyersburg
They are accepting new or gently used winter clothes until the end of November.
