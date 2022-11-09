Donations being accepted for Coats of Hope

JACKSON, Tenn. — Donations are being accepted for this year’s Coats of Hope.

Donations are being taken at several locations:

Cornerstone Church of God at 804 Lake Road in Dyersburg

Junction Church of God at 62 Richwood Road in Finley

Coby Jo’s Diner at 1695 Forrest Street in Dyersburg

The Salon at 104 North Main Avenue in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Church of God at 1014 Phillips Street in Dyersburg

Unique Nails at 1619 640 TN-3 in Dyersburg

They are accepting new or gently used winter clothes until the end of November.

