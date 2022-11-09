First responders, military battle in two separate blood drives

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two blood drives have first responders and branches of the military competing against their own.

LIFELINE Blood Services says both the 2nd Battle of the Armed Forces and the Battle of the Badges are underway.

The Battle of the Badges has EMS, Jackson Fire and Police Departments, the Madison County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency competing to donate the most blood.

“Last year, Madison County Sheriff’s Department won the Battle of the Badges with having 44 donors. Overall, we saved 453 lives with 151 donors in the 2021 Battle of the Badges, so we are excited to see who

wins this year’s Battle of the Badges,” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood

Services.

And for the Battle of the Armed Forces, anyone can donate to honor a veteran in their life.

“Giving blood is a great way to honor a Veteran in your life,” Reid said. “Last year was our first Battle of the Armed Forces and it was so successful! The Marines won the Battle! Every blood donation can save up to three lives, so we encourage everyone to come in and donate.”

The Battle of the Armed Forces will continue until Saturday at 6 p.m., and to get credit to your branch, all you have to do is sign in on the appropriate sign-in sheet.

Later, on November 10, the LIFELINE will have a mobile blood drive at Jackson City Hall for the Battle of the Badges. It will be from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and donors are asked to take 45 minutes of their day to donate.

And if you can’t make it, remember that LIFELINE is located at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can reach them for additional information at (731) 427-4431.

