Free flu shots offered Wednesday at local health departments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Free flu shots are being offered Wednesday, November 9 at health departments all across Tennessee.

The “Fight Flu ’22” event encourages all Tennesseans over 6 months old to receive this year’s flu vaccine.

According to a news release, the free shots will be offered at all local health departments in the state.

The release states:

The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.

