Girl Scouts share their thanks to veterans

Wednesday, Girl Scout Troop 40037 in Alamo delivered “thank you” cards they decorated to the Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt.

They made more than 100 cards to give out as a sign of their appreciation for our veterans.

“I think it’s very important for the girls to thank the people who are protecting their freedoms to be in Girl Scouts. I mean that’s number one I guess,” said Brooke Yearwood, the Girl Scout Troop Leader.

The Girl Scouts plan to return to the veterans home during the Christmas season to sing songs to the veterans.

