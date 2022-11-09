Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street

JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson.

JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the 200 block of Commerce Street, when she was struck by a vehicle and became trapped underneath it.

Police say she was flown via helicopter to The Med in Memphis to be treated for injuries.

At this time, the extent of her injuries and current status are unknown.

No further details have been confirmed at this time as JPD says an investigation into the incident is underway.

