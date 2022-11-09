JTA launches annual food drive, free rides for canned food donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is giving back to the community.

And to do that, they are asking for canned food donations.

Wednesday and Thursday, those that ride the bus can donate their cans and receive a free ride.

If you don’t ride the bus and would still like to donate, you can drop off cans at the JTA main office. The donations received will go to RIFA.

Whitney Dickson with JTA says they hope to help those in need ahead of the holidays.

“There are a lot of families in need and can’t provide the holiday meals, so this is another way for them to be able to do so,” Dickson said. “I know what the rising prices of groceries are and everything. This is something very important.”

The JTA main office is located at 38 Eutah Street in downtown Jackson.

