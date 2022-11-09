MTSU brings student recruiting tour to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University brought a student recruiting tour to Jackson.

It’s part of its four-state, 14-stop tour to woo prospective students to the Blue Raider campus in Murfreesboro.

The university showcased an array of MTSU degree programs, financial aid, housing, new campus buildings and more, spoke with President Sidney A. McPhee, deans, advisers and others. They did it all to learn what it means to be “True Blue.”

MTSU boasts highly sought academic programs ranging from its nationally known aerospace and recording industry.

“We get a tremendous amount of great students out of this region from Jackson and the surrounding counties. They can come to MTSU, get a great education, they’re not far from home, and it’s very affordable,” McPhee said.

Other MTSU programs include mechatronics engineering, nursing, and concrete and construction management, which opened a new $40.1 million facility in October.

