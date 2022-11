Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/22 – 11/09/22

Jaydon Ripepi Jaydon Ripepi: Simple domestic assault

Broderick Henley Broderick Henley: Aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence

Christopher Haines Christopher Haines: Violation of probation

Christopher Zeigler Christopher Zeigler: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, failure to appear, violation of probation

Demetra Claybrook Demetra Claybrook: Violation of probation



Haley Maitland Haley Maitland: Failure to appear

James Cobb James Cobb: Violation of probation

James Mallard James Mallard: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

James Moore James Moore: Aggravated assault

Jeremy Wilcox Jeremy Wilcox: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun while under the influence



Johnny McCarter Johnny McCarter: Violation of probation

Joshua Hutson Joshua Hutson: Failure to appear

Kelvin Eason Kelvin Eason: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Kermil Pugh Kermil Pugh: Criminal trespass

Lucas Bushart Lucas Bushart: Schedule I drug violations



Marketa Kinnon Marketa Kinnon: False reports

Patrick Dixson Patrick Dixson: Violation of probation

Philip Gordon Philip Gordon: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Recordo Ivy Recordo Ivy: Failure to appear

Robert Horner Robert Horner: Violation of order of protection



William Currie Anthony William Currie Anthony: Violation of parole

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.