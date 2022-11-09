St. Mary’s students celebrate those who served ahead of Veterans Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students raised their voices in honor of those who served our country.

“Today we are celebrating our veterans,” said Joann Wormer, Principal of St. Mary’s Catholic School. “We are very thankful for all that they have done for us. The children get very excited to do this each year and we wanted to show a way to thank them.”

Students at St. Mary’s performed a medley that pays tribute to veterans in each branch of the military, as well as “The Star Spangled Banner” and “The Grand Old Flag.”

Principal Wormer says there were also a few veterans in attendance.

“We also had a couple of veterans that came in from Humboldt to be a part of it, and it was just a great sight to see,” said Wormer.

“What I enjoy most when they normally do this is the medley for the service songs,” said Lt. Colonel William Northern of the U.S. Air Force. “It is particularly interesting to me. I enjoy that.”

Northern says as a veteran, getting to hear the appreciation from the students reminds him of why he served.

“It is very important to me,” Northern said. “I have always enjoyed and considered it an honor to wear my country’s uniform. To see these kids appreciate that is particularly fulfilling for me.”

The official day to celebrate Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11t.

