Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday

MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department.

In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound.

The vehicle going east attempted to turn onto Murphy Drive, and was then hit by the westbound vehicle, according to the report.

The collision lead to the car attempting to turn being knocked off the roadway after rotating, and the westbound vehicle being flipped onto its roof.

The report states that a total of six people were left injured, with one person being airlifted to an Indiana hospital.

