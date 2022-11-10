FHU students meet those who walked their same path

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university brought current students and alumni together for homecoming.

Freed-Hardeman University continued their annual homecoming activities with ALUMination Day. It gave their students the chance to interact with alumni who have successfully entered into their field of choice.

“And so it is something that our students find interesting because it’s someone that sat in their seats sometime very recently. And now they’re out in the marketplace, but yet they’re coming back. And there’s that connectivity there because of the university, where they can hear more about their particular study and how it’s used in the professional world,” said David Shannon, the President of FHU.

In honor of Veterans Day and a chapel that will be conducted to celebrate the veterans, FHU invited Dr. Ethan Kellum to come speak a day early.

“It’s a lot easier when you see someone that’s already walked that road, to be able to walk down that same road,” Kellum said. “You know, someone did that for me a long time ago, and it’s a privilege to do that for the kids these days.”

He spoke on his time as a student of FHU and the impact that was made on his life during his time at the university.

Among ALUMination Day, FHU is also hosting other activities to get the community involved.

“We have several things happening throughout homecoming. Matilda is a musical that we’re putting on. But what’s really neat, a little bit unique about it and special to us, is that it is a combined effort. The Chester County Youth Theater, as well as Freed-Hardeman University Theater,” Shannon said.

The university is hosting a variety of activities. See the full schedule here.

