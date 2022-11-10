First ever Merch Day set to help West Tennessee musicians

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hidden Tracks is excited to announce the first annual Merch Day on November 10.

Lori Nunnery, the Executive Director of Visit Jackson, Tennessee, gave some details on the event.

“Merch Day is a new event that we’re putting on from Jackson: Hidden Tracks. That is a campaign that is developed to promote live music and the wonderful and exciting history of music in Jackson and West Tennessee,” Nunnery said.

All musicians in Jackson and West Tennessee are encouraged to send in their information to be part of this event.

“With Merch Day, this was opened up to all bands in the region. You submit your information and it’s a way for them to market themselves and their merchandise,” Nunnery said.

Any musician interested in being included on the list can fill out the form provided by Jackson: Hidden Tracks.

“If you’re looking to connect with Merch Day, or other activities with Jackson: Hidden Tracks, please feel free to visit the Jackson: Hidden Tracks website. This is a project that is done in conjunction with B3 Creative, our marketing firm, and Visit Jackson, Tennessee. We look to get more musicians and bands pulled into the Merch Day activities,” Nunnery said.

For now, you’re encouraged to make a purchase from a local musician online or in person.

