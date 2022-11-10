JMCSS event gets families involved with education

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system is getting families involved by hosting a Lunch and Learn event.

Thursday, the parents of all high school students in the Jackson-Madison County area had the opportunity to learn about their children’s education while receiving a free lunch.

Dr. Shalonda Franklin helped organize the event with the hopes of helping parents learn about the opportunities that their children have. Some of the discussions were over college and career opportunities and scholarships.

There was also a free giveaway.

“On a personal level, it feels wonderful because I am the district parent engagement coordinator. I plan lots of events and activities for families. For them to come out, it shows that they not only support the district and what is going on in the school, but it shows that they really love their child or student, that they are committed to learning more to help them succeed,” said Angela Searcy, the Parent Engagement Coordinator.

The Jackson-Madison County School District looks to make this an annual event.

