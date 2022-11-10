Local animal shelter spotlights adoptions for senior pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of Senior Pet Adoption Month, a local animal rescue shares why having a “seasoned” best friend might be the best addition to your family.

Getting animals adopted is a tough task, but adding years to the pet’s age up for adoption makes it even more challenging.

“People come in here looking for a family pet, and the one that is the most outgoing and the most excited is generally the one that gets their attention the fastest,” said Jackson Animal Care Center Director Whitney Owen. “Senior pets tend to be a little more calm and a little more reserved. They don’t necessarily generate that much attention.”

And Owen says there are a few reasons why seasoned pets are often times not first choice.

“People can be intimidated by the thought of maybe potential vet bills in the future, how much longer the pet is going to be with them. They don’t necessarily want to deal with the sadness that comes with losing a pet,” Owen said. “Some people tend to shy away from senior pets and I think that is why November has been highlighted as National Senior Pet Adoption Month.”

Owen says thanks to social media, so far they have been successful in getting the older rescues into good homes. And she says despite the initial hesitations, seasoned pets bring their own special spark.

“You get all of the great things about the pet,” Owen said. “You get the companionship, the stress relief, the warm feel-goods without having to put as much physical work into maintaining their happiness and their emotional and mental needs.”

For both senior rescues and those of all ages, getting adopted is still a challenge, and Owen says the best way to prevent any animal from living without a home is to spay and neuter.

“We know that it can be cost prohibitive in some situations and so we want to help,” said Owen. “It is super easy to get a voucher from us. You can come by anytime we are open. We are 12 to 4 Tuesday through Saturday or you can call or email us as well. We will be more than happy to put you in touch with additional resources.”

There are also several events that are coming up for the Jackson Animal Care Center, which include:

Saturday, November 12, there is a Trash for Cash clean up scheduled at 8 a.m. at Conger Park. All proceeds will go to the Jackson Animal Care Center.

The center will be participating in the City of Jackson Christmas parade with a float on December 10.

The center will be featuring adoptable dogs in the production of “The Nutcracker” with the Jackson Ballet. There will be a booth set up in the lobby with adoption information.

The Jackson Juniorettes will be hosting a fundraiser — If you live in the Wyndchase, Wrights Mill, or Timbers neighborhood, you can register for $15 and compete in a Christmas decoration contest that will take place December 17th. All proceeds will go to the Jackson Animal Care Center.

For more information, click here to visit the center’s Facebook page or call (731) 422-7028.

