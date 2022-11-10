Mugshots : Madison County : 11/09/22 – 11/10/22

Tiffanie Kirk Tiffanie Kirk: Failure to appear

Carl Longmire Carl Longmire: Possession of methamphetamine

Jacob Brittain Jacob Brittain: Failure to appear

Jarvis Maxwell Jarvis Maxwell: Simple domestic assault

Jasmine Hughes Jasmine Hughes: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation



Jerrod James Jerrod James: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

Johnathan Groce Johnathan Groce: Failure to appear

Kevin Mayo Kevin Mayo: Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

Michael Cole Michael Cole: Violation of community corrections

Ronald Hill Ronald Hill: Failure to appear



Syvoid Stokes Syvoid Stokes: Failure to appear

Yonatan Navas Yonatan Navas: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/10/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.