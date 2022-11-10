Mugshots : Madison County : 11/09/22 – 11/10/22
Tiffanie Kirk
Tiffanie Kirk: Failure to appear
Carl Longmire
Carl Longmire: Possession of methamphetamine
Jacob Brittain
Jacob Brittain: Failure to appear
Jarvis Maxwell
Jarvis Maxwell: Simple domestic assault
Jasmine Hughes
Jasmine Hughes: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation
Jerrod James
Jerrod James: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest
Johnathan Groce
Johnathan Groce: Failure to appear
Kevin Mayo
Kevin Mayo: Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license
Michael Cole
Michael Cole: Violation of community corrections
Ronald Hill
Ronald Hill: Failure to appear
Syvoid Stokes
Syvoid Stokes: Failure to appear
Yonatan Navas
Yonatan Navas: Failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/10/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.