October 2022 Hub City Hero gets her spotlight

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new hero has been named in the Hub City, and her name is Elvia Trejo!

Trejo is a radio personality at La Poderosa 105.3 FM WTJK. She was raised in southern Louisiana, according to a news release from the City of Jackson.

The release says that her nominator said she “loves helping and supporting teachers” in Jackson-Madison County as well as “trying to inspire Latino artists to get involved with their art with the Art District downtown.”

“I want opportunities that I was able to have here in Jackson for everyone of all backgrounds; all cultures to have,” Trejo said. “I started off at The Local and even before then, I feel that I was able to use so many different resources here in Jackson to become part of this wonderful community.”

