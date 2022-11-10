Services for Mr. Quincy Omar Jelks, age 40 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Alamo First Christian Church; 1550 Highway 88 South in Alamo, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Oak View Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Jelks, please click on our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Quincy-Jelks/#!/ TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411