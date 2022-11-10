Rhode’s College professor, author visits Jackson State for global pollution talk

JACKSON, Tenn. — A college professor and author speaks on global pollution.

Political Demographer and Professor of International Studies at Rhodes College, Dr. Jennifer Sciubba, made a visit to Jackson State Community College to discuss her book on global pollution.

The book takes a closer look at countries that have led the global order since World War II and how they are becoming the most aged societies in human history.

This presentation comes just before November 15, the date designated by the United Nations as the day the global population will hit eight billion.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.