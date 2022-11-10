Sheila Marie Austin Stanley, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the St. Thomas-Rutherford Hospital of Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at Noon.

Mrs. Sheila was born on May 12, 1958, in Brownsville, TN, to the late Milton Austin and Mrs. June Tucker Austin of Brownsville, TN. She was a member of the Woodland Baptist Church and worked as a teacher’s assistant for the Haywood County School System for many years. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 47 years: Mr. Larry Stanley; and one brother: Charles Victor Austin.

She is survived by her mother: June Tucker Austin of Brownsville, TN; two sons: Jeremy Stanley (Jennifer) of Murfreesboro, TN, Travis Stanley (Heather) of Clarksville, TN; one brother: Jeff Austin (Jerri Ruth) of Jackson, TN; two sisters: “Pat” Lewis (Jimmy) of Rossville, TN, Regina Rains of Brownsville, TN; She leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Kaylee Stanley, Poppy Stanley, and Lena Stanley.