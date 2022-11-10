Tennessee efforts to address human trafficking earn top national ranking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One organization has named Tennessee’s efforts to address human trafficking as the best in the nation.

Shared Hope International, an agency aiming to bring healing and hope to victims of sex trafficking, highlighted the state’s efforts through the release of their State Report Cards.

A news release states the group lauded Tennessee for showing the most improvement over the last year, moving the state into first place with a B+ score.

The release says the accomplishments can be credited to the efforts of Governor Lee’s administration and the Tennessee General Assembly to provide increased funding and support.

The joint efforts of agencies such as the Department of Children’s Services, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Child Advocacy Centers across the state and more also contributed to the high score.

Click here to learn more about Shared Hope International and their State Report Cards. For more information on Tennessee’s public awareness campaign on human trafficking, click here.

